Rita Moreno adorably posed next to her daughter on the Oscars red carpet

Rita Moreno is an icon, having a successful career that has spanned over 70 years. The 89-year-old took the stage at last night’s 93rd Academy Awards to present the award for Best Picture.

©GettyImages



Rita Moreno presenting the award for Best Picture last night.

While on the red carpet prior to the award show, the ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ actress posed alongside her daughter Fernanda Luisa Gordon. Moreno looked fabulous in a burgundy strapless gown and matching coat. Her daughter wore a light blue Cinderella-esque gown as she proudly posed next to her famous mother.

©GettyImages



Rita Moreno and her daughter posing at the Oscars red carpet last night.

Moreno won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in 1962 for her role in the classic musical ‘West Side Story.’ Now, Steven Spielberg is making his own rendition of the film and a teaser trailer was shown during last night’s Oscars.

Moreno will appear in the modern version of the classic film taking on a different role than her original. The 89-year-old will be playing Valentina, the new version of Doc who is the owner of the store where the character Tony works, according to Harper’s Bazaar.