People are praising Zendaya for wearing her mask at the Oscars

The 93rd Academy Awards took place last night live at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles but that didn’t mean that everything was back to normal like pre-COVID times. Instead of a packed theater filled with audience members, those in attendance at last night’s Oscars were nominees and presenters. Zendaya was one of the presenters last night and the 24-year-old looked beyond stunning last night.

The ‘Euphoria’ actress made a fashion statement for more reasons than one. The actress opted for a yellow Valentino gown with a stomach cutout paired with peep-toe Jimmy Choo shoes, and over 183 carats of yellow diamond Bulgari jewels.

One of her accessories of the night was also a protective face mask that matched her look. The ‘Malcolm & Marie’ actress actually kept on her mask throughout the night while at her table during the award show, except when she presented the award for the Best Original Score Oscar.

Zendaya was spotted on camera sitting next to director Aaron Sorkin wearing her mask and keeping socially distanced.

Twitter users praised Zendaya for being the only one wearing a mask inside of the event.

we love @zendaya so much for wearing a mask during the ceremony #Oscarspic.twitter.com/7FF83qXlx1 — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 26, 2021

One Tweet read, “Thank you Zendaya for being the only one there with a mask on. Another reason why you’re a role model to everyone.”

Another Tweet read, “Zendaya still wearing her mask even though they were told they don‘t have to.”