Brad Pitt’s messy man bun proved to be the ultimate winner at last night’s Oscars

Last night the 93rd Academy Awards wrapped up the 2021 award show season. Although the event took place live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, there wasn’t an audience, instead just the nominees were seated inside. After a year filled with Zoom acceptance speeches, it was nice to see the stars not in front of their computers for last night’s award show.

©GettyImages GALLERY



Brad Pitt posing with Minari’ actress Youn Yuh-jung after presenting her the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

One of the presenters last night was Brad Pitt. Of course, the ‘Once Upon a Time’ actor looked swoon worthy in his black tuxedo as he took the stage to present the award for Best Supporting Actress to ‘Minari’ actress Youn Yuh-jung.

Pitt sure makes 57 look great as he wore his long blonde hair in a low man bun that rested at the nape of his neck with some pieces sticking out at the front. Honestly, Pitt can wear anything and style his hair just about any way and people will love it.

Just as the 57-year-old actor took the stage showing his cool guy hairstyle, social media went into a frenzy.

One Tweet hilariously read, “I did a hair mask in the shower today, took a “glow” vitamin, and I still don’t think my hair looks as nice and shiny as Brad Pitt’s low key man bun.”

Another person wrote, “Brad Pitt just said “eh throw it in a ponytail and call it good” he is such a vibe,” with laughing emojis.

“i don‘t know how to explain this but brad pitt is hot in a female way,” Tweeted someone else.