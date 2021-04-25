Fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies of Covid-19: Kim Kardashian and more stars pay tribute

Beloved fashion designer Alber Elbaz has passed away at the age of 59. His luxury fashion company AZ Factory confirmed the sad news on Sunday, April 25, revealing that Elbaz died from COVID-19 in Paris. “You made us dream, you made us think, and now you fly. Love, trust and respect, always,” his company wrote in a statement. Elbaz just founded the Richemont-backed label back in 2019, marking the latest bullet on his glittering resume. From designing for stars like Meryl Streep to serving as the Creative Director of Lavin, Elbaz certainly leaves behind an incredible legacy.

Over the course of his lauded career, the Moroccan native worked for fashion houses like Geoffrey Beene, Guy Laroche, and Yves Saint Laurent. He also dabbled in the entertainment industry, designing costumes for Natalie Portman in the 2015 film A Tale of Love and Darkness. Celebrities flocked to Elbaz’s designs, donning them on red carpet as much as runways.





Meryl Streep in Alber Elbaz at the Oscars

He is remembered not only for his talent, but the kindness he put out into the world. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. Scroll to see tributes from Kim Kardashian and more celebrities: