JLo and A-Rod return to their first date spot together after split

Jennifer Lopez andAlex Rodriguez went back to the place where their love first sparked. The 51-year-old superstar and 45-year-old former baller, who officially announced their break up this month, were spotted having dinner together at the Hotel Bel-Air in LA on Friday, April 23. The luxury hotel has a special place in the history of J-Rod, as it’s where they had their first public date ever in 2017.

Wolfgang Puck at Hotel Bel-Air boasts an elegant setting amongst its three seating areas. They may have slipped into a dark cushioned booth by the roaring fire in the lounge, or opted to sit in the more sophisticated section in the dining room. If the weather was fine, they could have also tucked away on the alfresco terrace. We’re certain they most likely chose the option with the most privacy. The modern California cuisine menu has a Mediterranean flare, which is perfect for foodies Jennifer and Alex.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had been linked together since 2017

Wolfgang Puck became somewhat of a frequent haunt for the pair over the course of their relationship, as it’s close to the Bel Air mansion they lived in together. Meeting at the place where it all began could have been a form of closure for the duo, who have maintained the attitude that they’ll continue to be friends and work together.

After much speculation, the formerly-engaged couple put the final nail in the J-Rod coffin via statement on The Today Show (as one does). “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” they wrote. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”