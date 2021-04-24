Christina Aguilera has a mini salon in her bedroom: see inside!

Christina Aguilera may top Britney Spears for most epic celebrity bathroom. The 40-year-old entertainer flaunted a glimpse at a very intimate space in her Beverly Hills mansion on Friday, April 23. The modish snaps aimed to showcase her style, aptly accompanied by the caption: “What a girl really wants is the perfect pair of jeans.” However, it was her backdrop that stole the show. The hitmaker posed in her lavish bedroom which seems to have her own personal mini salon attached to it! Now that’s what everyone wants.

Scroll through the photos below!

The first photo shows Aguilera in the traditional half of her bedroom. Brimming bookshelves and an ornate bed covered in fuzzy pale pink pillows fill the space. Xtina’s next photo almost took our breath away. Off an oval archway is the superstar’s own mini salon. Set atop a zebra tiled floor are black leather beauty chairs. A countertop space leads us to believe it serves as a bathroom space as well, of course it could merely be a separate spot for all things glam.

Based on the peeks Aguilera’s given of her sprawling estate over the years, she seems to favor a romantic style. The detailed trimming and elaborate chandelier in her bedroom exudes campy victorian notes. Other rooms in her house emit the same opulence, but boast a more modern flare.