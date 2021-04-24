Selena Gomez wins the platinum blonde trend with this new icy look

Selena Gomez is riding the platinum blonde wave. The entertainer is the latest star-like Billie Eilish, Hilary Duff and Scott Disick, to try the icy look. On Friday, April 22nd the Instagram page for Gomez’s makeup line Rare Beauty made the big blonde reveal sharing a selfie that Gomez took with the caption “New Look.”



Her hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri told Marie Claire, “We’ve been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change. This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone.” It’s not the first time Gomez has gone blonde and she tends to keep her dark roots but it‘s the lightest shade she has ever gone. The first time she was “Blondelena” was back in 2017 at the 2017 American Music Awards.

©GettyImages



Selena Gomez - 2017 American Music Awards

According to People, her hairstyling duo started by highlighting “every hair on her head” with Joico’s Blonde Life lightening powder and 30 volume developer and later a semi-permanent toner. “We finished the process with a full Crystal Cashmere treatment by In Common to lock everything in and bring her hair back to life. The entire process took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach, and 8 hours of hair magic,” the colorists said. “Definitely worth it! Her hair looks and feels amazing.” The devoted Selenators are gushing over their queen‘s new look on Instagram, commenting that “BLONDLENA IS BACK.” The photo is circulating around Twitter but so is another sweet story about Gomez helping a fan that has Down syndrome at Disneyland.