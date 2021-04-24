Zac Efron tries to celebrate Earth Day but sparks plastic surgery rumors

Zac Efron is Twitter’s latest victim after a screenshot of the actor has gone viral with many saying he has a “new face.” The picture is from a virtual Earth Day celebration hosted by Bill Nye and Justin Bieber that was posted to social media on April 21st. The “Down To Earth” star had a brief cameo in the video for the musical and praised Nye for being a “genius.” Once the screengrab was posted to Twitter, it spread like wildfire. Efron has since been trending on Twitter with hundreds of memes, opinions, and tweets about his appearance..

whoever made zac efron feel like he needed to change his face, i hate you pic.twitter.com/8Z8UKZ5coG — kat✨ (@sugarysaturn) April 23, 2021

The photo of Zac Efron that’s circulating is a SCREENSHOT from this video that has been EDITED. That is all. pic.twitter.com/KvQ6LjU6K6 — Angie (@nyefrongirls) April 23, 2021

Many believe that Efron is a victim of bad botox and unnecessary jaw fillers. While there are plenty of hateful tweets about Efron’s face, others have expressed their sympathy and pointed to his struggles with body image. One tweet read, “A lot of y’all don’t remember what Zac Efron looks like, his struggle with body image/eating disorders, general aging, and drug use.”

Some of y’all coming for Zac Efron with the faces God gave you? Interesting. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) April 23, 2021

Another user wrote, “i feel really bad for zac efron actually. people were being so awful about his looks when his lil wilderness show was on, despite the fact that he literally looked fine. people can’t accept that he’s not going to look 21 for the rest of his life.” One user said it doesn’t look like filler and suggested he could be battling something serious. “y’all are way too quick to give your unnecessary opinions of disdain towards others appearances. zac efron could be battling something serious and y’all are crying about fillers” they wrote.