Liam Hemsworth’s girlfriend Gabriella Brooks compares him to a Disney princess

Liam Hemsworth is getting ready to whip his hair back and forth. On Tuesday the actor shared a photo of his long hair on Instagram and asked his 13.4 million followers if she could get a haircut. While many gave their opinions in the comments, his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks compared him to the beautiful Disney princess “Rapunzel.”

Hemsworth’s Isn‘t It Romantic co-star Rebel Wilson posted a fire emoji and stunt actor Sam Hargrave wrote, “Don’t do it mate,” per E!.Brody Jenner, whose ex Kaitlynn Carter was previously linked to his ex-wife Miley Cyrus, shared his opinion writing, “Never.”

Following his divorce from Cyrus in August 2019, Hemsworth starting finding love again with Brooks. In December 2019, they were spotted having lunch with his parents in Australia‘s Byron Bay. They made their relationship public when they were photographed smooching in front of locals at a Byron Bay beach in January 2020. His divorce with Cyrus was finalized the same month.



The relatively private couple went into quarantine strong and have even gotten to know each other’s family. A Hemsworth family source told E! News, “The family very much approves and likes having her around.” Adding, ”They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him.”