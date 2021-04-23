Lourdes Leons talks about Madonna’s funny gifts, Cuba, and Timothée Chalamet

Madonna’s 24-year-old daughter Lourdes Leons is creating her own legacy. The model is the eldest daughter of Madonna and “fitness guru” Carlos Leon and is the self-proclaimed “Latin from Manhattan.” The model that her friends call “Lola” is featured on billboards across the country, is a new face for Marc Jacobs and at the center of a viral Stella McCartney campaign. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Lourdes gave a rare look into her life confirming that her ‘first boyfriend’ was Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet and shared some hilarious insight about her life growing up with Madonna.



Growing up as Madonna’s daughter, she told VF she watched her mom receive some pretty interesting gifts. “She’s expecting something nice that she’ll actually use and she gets a leather horse condom and a bong shaped like a c**k and b***s,” Lourdes told the outlet, adding, “She doesn’t even smoke weed.”

Lourdes was born in 1996 and Madonna dated her Cuban father from 1994-1997. The astrological libra visited Cuba in 2016 and said her trip was “emotional.” “I look like my grandmother, and my family members were all freaking out, grabbing my face.’ Lourdes hopes to spend more time in her father‘s family homeland explaining, “That diaspora engine yanks you back.”

As for love Chalamet, their relationship goes all the way back t0 2013. A source told Us Weekly that year in April “Dating is a loose term for it, but yes, they are teenagers being teenagers, so I guess you can call it that.” The two attended Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in Manhattan and she told VF, “I respect him a lot, we were a little item. My first boyfriend,” she says, “or anything.”