Bella Thorne has just announced her engagement to Benjamin Mascol

Bella Thorne talks about her recent engagement to Benjamin Mascolo, her dream family, and life in show business

"My first language was Spanish, but when I went into third grade I was diagnosed with dyslexia. I could not read in one language, let alone two..."

Bella Thorne has just announced her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo. The talented actress who became famous worldwide for co-starring in Disney Channel’s Shake it up, invited us to her Hollywood home for the first time after announcing she will marry the Italian singer.

She began working as a model at the very early age of six weeks old. After what has been an incredibly extensive professional life, Bella continues with her internationally successful career as an actress, singer and writer. Always well documented by the media, her life is not without controversy although Bella seems to be now in the best place she has ever been. She agreed to this intimate interview for Hola! USA to tell us all about her great love, her ever present intense emotions and yes, her Cuban roots!

“My first language was Spanish ... I love doing this interview for HOLA!, because I feel that the Hispanic community doesn’t know that my roots are also Latin and this culture has been present in a large part of my life.” [Bella]

Bella commented, “My first language was Spanish, but when I went into third grade I was diagnosed with dyslexia. I could not read in one language, let alone two… Then I went to a learning center. Their recommendation was that I stop speaking Spanish and concentrate in English because I could not read at all. It was very difficult and I could not learn how to read, write and spell until I was around 8 years old, when I was able to write a full page… It took me a really long time of struggling. I was also bullied a lot in school, surprisingly; even though I was in Miami, I was bullied at school for speaking Spanish. I still can’t come to understand it… I’m still so confused about that.”

Kids pick on anything and anyone, they were probably jealous…
Your father was killed in a car accident at the young age of 44 when you were 7 years old… How did losing him affect your childhood?
You still miss him a lot, right?
Do you get along with your siblings?
What is the best advice your mom ever gave you?
Did you see yourself going this far when you were a child?
How did your mom react to your engagement?
Being a child actor must have been tough… How do you feel about that? Is it something you would recommend to parents or kids?
What are you most afraid of?
Up to now… Do you have any regrets?
How many kids would you like to have?
How do you see yourself as a mom?
How’s the wedding of your dreams?
How did you know he was the one?
Was there an “aha moment”?
You mentioned you were crying when you both met… What brings you to your dark spaces and what inspires you to come out of them?
Acting, singing, writing… If you could only do one thing for the rest of your life… What would it be?

This year, Bella Thorne dreams of reconnecting with her Latin roots through her music.

Photographer: Nunu Domenech
Stylist: Mikiel Benyamin
Hair and Makeup: Krischelle Blackwell

