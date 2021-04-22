Drake shows off his ripped muscles and sparks plastic surgery rumors again

In 2019 Drake vowed that his new year resolutions would be working on his fitness. Since then, the rapper has been bulking up and has impressive abs, biceps, and body fat percentage. Despite getting knee surgery in October for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) the rapper has continued to put in the work at the gym. While many couldn’t notice anything other than his grey sweatpants in the latest video he posted on Instagram, some are still going with the idea that he had help losing the fat at a doctor’s office. On Tuesday Drake shared a sweaty video at the gym with his friends to his story and flexed like Popeye. A rapper signed to his label named Baka Not Nice shared the video to his profile and while most people praised his physique, some brought back the liposuction rumors.

Plastic surgery rumors are something celebrity women are all too familiar with, and at the end of the day if Drake chose to suck a little fat out of his belly that’s really his choice. One hater commented on Baka’s post, “Drake all surgery” with crying laughing emojis. Another wrote, “He needs to let us know who that lipo doctor is cause they did a good job,” on the blog site that reposted the video, @its_onsite, per HotNewHipHop. But Drake’s fans had his back and called the commenters clowns.

Speculations that Drake’s physique isn’t “all-natural” goes all the way back to 2015 after he first debuted his abs. The following year when he got into a feud with Joe Budden, Budden went after Drake’s “sculpted stomach” on his diss track “Afraid”. “Yeah, Aubrey, that’s the one we trusted, not this new Aubrey with his stomach sculpted,” Budden rapped, referencing Drake’s birth name, Aubrey Drake Graham. He later claimed Drake visited the popular plastic surgeon Dr. Michael “Dr. Miami” Salzhauer, per UPROXX. “He saw Dr. Miami & didn’t tell y’all…hip-hop weird now lol,” Budden tweeted in reference to his “sculpted stomach” line. He continued, “[I’m] sadly not [joking], but sometimes the truth is really funny tho.” Joe continued his rant tweeting, “Irrelevant rappers >>> rappers who get lipo…twice.” Since then Drake proven to be anything but irrelevant.