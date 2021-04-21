Did Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolo Jr. break up? Their romance is allegedly cooling off. According to Page Six, sources close to the couple revealed that Holmes has been spending too much time away from their home in NYC, and this might be the reason why we haven’t seen them together for a while.

The pair became public in 2020 after Holmes split with Jamie Foxx in August 2019. “Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life — she’s a single mom, her daughter always comes first and things were moving very fast,” a source told the publication.

The couple became Instagram official by sharing a black-and-white photo. “The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile. Happy Birthday !!! I love you !!” Vitolo wrote.

A source previously told Entertainment Tonight that Emilio “adores” his girlfriend’s daughter, Suri Cruise, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tom Cruise. “Katie and Emilo have been inseparable since they officially became a couple,” the source said. “He adores Suri and they get along great, but Katie has always been really good about ensuring she and Suri continue to have a lot of quality time just the two of them.”

Recently, the 42-year-old actress took Instagram to wish her daughter Suri a happy birthday. “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!!” the caption says. ”I can‘t believe you are already 15!”