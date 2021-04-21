Karol G fans are having a hard time with the end of her relationship with Anuel AA

After months of speculations, Karol G and Anuel AA confirmed the end of their relationship. Although every breakup is hard to accept, fans of the Colombian singer are particularly devastated.

Once a celebrity fandom wraps their heads around a particular couple and invests so much energy in their relationship, assimilating that the love is over seems extremely hard. For years, even decades, we’ve witnessed how fans of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazán, and many more high profile personalities, refuse to accept that they have moved on.

©GettyImages



Anuel AA and Karol G, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazán

Fans’ loyalty to the couple is so profound that they sometimes feel they are going through a split, a separation, or divorce. On some occasions, it becomes toxic and to the point where some people create false narratives or start hate campaigns when any of their favorite A-listers start dating or marry someone else.

Trying to avoid all the drama, Anuel asked their supporters to please refrain from believing or creating crazy controversies and assured fans there was no infidelity, and the split was just “something that happens in life.”

Right after the Puerto Rican star shared the news on social media, Karol G released a heartfelt statement thanking her fandom for the unconditional love. “If just accepting it is hard enough, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time, we tried to keep our relationship away from social networks in order to take care of ourselves,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have never used our relationship for marketing purposes, not today, not even 3 years ago. We were two people with public lives who wanted to have a normal relationship, and that‘s why we never hid it from the public.”

According to the “Tusa” singer, there are no regrets, and she will cherish the good memories. “The incredible things that happened to both of us as people and as artists was a blessing and the result of a beautiful love that came to each of us at the moment we needed it the most,” she added.

Karol G also has immense love towards her fans; therefore, she included them in her statement. “Thank you all for joining us in our crazy antics. The love we felt from everyone during these almost 3 years was unmatched and incredible and to vibrate together with you was magical.”

Immediately after, people ran to Twitter to share how they were feeling, and for many, the news is pretty devastating.