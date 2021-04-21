Karol G fans are having a hard time with the end of her relationship with Anuel AA

After months of speculations, Karol G and Anuel AA confirmed the end of their relationship. Although every breakup is hard to accept, fans of the Colombian singer are particularly devastated.
Once a celebrity fandom wraps their heads around a particular couple and invests so much energy in their relationship, assimilating that the love is over seems extremely hard. For years, even decades, we’ve witnessed how fans of Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Gabriel Soto and Geraldine Bazán, and many more high profile personalities, refuse to accept that they have moved on.
Fans’ loyalty to the couple is so profound that they sometimes feel they are going through a split, a separation, or divorce. On some occasions, it becomes toxic and to the point where some people create false narratives or start hate campaigns when any of their favorite A-listers start dating or marry someone else.
Trying to avoid all the drama, Anuel asked their supporters to please refrain from believing or creating crazy controversies and assured fans there was no infidelity, and the split was just “something that happens in life.”
Right after the Puerto Rican star shared the news on social media, Karol G released a heartfelt statement thanking her fandom for the unconditional love. “If just accepting it is hard enough, imagine having to do it in front of millions of people. For a long time, we tried to keep our relationship away from social networks in order to take care of ourselves,” she wrote on Instagram. “We have never used our relationship for marketing purposes, not today, not even 3 years ago. We were two people with public lives who wanted to have a normal relationship, and that‘s why we never hid it from the public.”
According to the “Tusa” singer, there are no regrets, and she will cherish the good memories. “The incredible things that happened to both of us as people and as artists was a blessing and the result of a beautiful love that came to each of us at the moment we needed it the most,” she added.
Karol G also has immense love towards her fans; therefore, she included them in her statement. “Thank you all for joining us in our crazy antics. The love we felt from everyone during these almost 3 years was unmatched and incredible and to vibrate together with you was magical.”
Immediately after, people ran to Twitter to share how they were feeling, and for many, the news is pretty devastating.
karol g and anuel are officially done.. my heart— britt 🇨🇺 (@brr008) April 21, 2021
Karol G and Anuel are no longer together 💔. >>> I no longer believe in true love. 😔— a (@alodidntask) April 21, 2021
So Karol g and Anuel actually broke up 😕 i was rooting for them.— J.🤍 (@jxojo) April 21, 2021
Anuel just went on live & confirmed his break up with Karol G & I don’t know how to feel 🥺 Now I can finally bag, but they was my favorite couple 😩— Jon-Anthony (@El_Mayimbe7) April 20, 2021
Karol G announcement of her & Anuel break up even hurt me🥺💔— 𝓙𝓾𝓵𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓪 (@__jrodriiguez) April 21, 2021
“ y’all weird for keeping up with celebrity couples” IDGAF KAROL G AND ANUEL BREAKING UP MAKES ME SAD ASF— 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐲 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚 (@natalyriveraa) April 21, 2021
Just found out Karol G and Anuel AA aren’t together anymore and I’m gonna cry they were relationship goals times a million— Lieutenant Thiccness (@whatsupkews) April 15, 2021
During the 16th edition of Premios Juventud, Anuel and Karol G won join awards thanks to their fanatics. The former couple received a distinction in the category “Juntos Encienden Mis Redes” (Together They Fire Up My Feed)
¡Felicidades @KarolG y @Anuel_2bleA! La pareja gana en la categoría 'Juntos Encienden Mis Redes' en #PremiosJuventud. Segundo galardón para Karol G hoy. #PJMomentspic.twitter.com/WEDNa0xHFn— Premios Juventud (@PremiosJuventud) August 14, 2020
Later that night, they also received another award, “Mascota Goals” (Pet Goals), for having one of the most adorable dogs, according to their fandom.
Fans thought Karol G and Anuel’s relationship would be forever, but unfortunately, the couple couldn’t surpass the three-year mark. To date, now they belong to the celebrity split museum.