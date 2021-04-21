Sophie Turner looks chic in all silk during date night with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner recently spoke about how excited she is to get back into the fashion game both post-baby and post-quarantine, and on a recent date night with her husband, Joe Jonas, she did just that.

On Tuesday, April 20, the pair was spotted out in Los Angeles for a date night at Nobu. Both wearing masks as their number one accessory, Sophie looked absolutely stunning as she rocked a matching silk pajama-like set with a geographic purple and white pattern on it. She spiced things up even more with a pair of chunky white heels as she left her hair down to complete the look.

Her husband, Joe, kept things simpler, wearing black from head-to-toe, complete with a clean pair of black and white Nike Air Force 1’s. Both he and his wife were wearing matching necklaces made out of bright colored beads, making their relationship that much cuter.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this month, the Game of Thrones actress admitted that Joe is more likely to dress up than she is--but they both share an interest in fashion and sharing clothes, which makes doing laundry more difficult.

“The hardest thing in my life is organizing the washing, because I have no idea whose is whose,” Sophie said to the mag. “We buy and wear the exact same things. We’re always swapping clothes, especially vintage tees.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Turner went on to talk about her personal style, revealing that she’s ready to get dressed up again after quarantine and after being pregnant for the first time.

“I’m excited about embracing fashion again; I’ve been dressing up for myself,” she said before emphasizing the fact that she’s not into the current low-rise jeans trend.

“It’s actually really annoying though, because just as I’ve had a baby, everyone all of a sudden wants to wear low-rise jeans. It’s kind of offensive!“ she joked. “Because I’m a mom, I’m desperate to be cool now. So I’m trying to go with baggy tops and baggy jeans.”

With that being said, she’s ready to embrace her fancier side now: “I’m definitely excited to be putting my heels on, and doing my hair and makeup.”