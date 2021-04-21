Angelina Jolie admitted that her divorce has gotten in the way of her career

Angelina Jolie is still going through her divorce and finalizing legal details from Brad Pitt and she has recently admitted to it affecting other aspects of her life such as her career.

©Getty Images



Angelina Jolie said her divorce from Brad Pitt has gotten in her way of directing films.

The two actors ended their two-year marriage back in September of last year yet they were both legally declared single in 2019, according to Page Six. While Jolie has gotten her feet wet in the directing pool with movies such as ‘Unbroken’ in 2014 and 2017‘s ‘First They Killed My Father.’

The actress recently opened up in an interview with Entertainment Weekly saying, “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” the 45-year-old said. Although the ‘Maleficent’ actress did not specify her family situation, it’s easy to assume that she is referring to her and Pitt’s divorce.

Directing a film is different than acting in one and it’s much more time consuming so Jolie said she hasn’t had the time to focus on a directing role right now. “I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she said to Entertainment Weekly.

Luckily the 45-year-old has been busy during her divorce process considering she has starred in films such as ‘Kung-Fu Panda 3’ and the ‘Maleficent’ sequel, ‘Mistress of Evil.’

Despite everything, Jolie and Pitt seem to be on good terms with one another. According to BuzzFeed, Jolie said that she chose to buy a California home because it was five minutes away from her ex-husband for the sake of their kids.

Jolie and Pitt first met in 2004 on the set of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ and were together from 2005-2016 before deciding to go their separate ways.