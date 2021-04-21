Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares call it quits after 10 months of dating

Zac Efron and his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares, have called it quits after less than a year together.

The Daily Telegraph first reported that the actor and his model girlfriend ended their relationship earlier this week, which was followed by Efron’s friend, Kyle Sandilands, commenting on the report on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

“It’s not just The Daily Telegraph. I can also confirm after speaking with him yesterday,” Sandilands revealed this week. “It’s only recent, but not, like, yesterday recent. But they’ve gone their separate ways...No drama, but it’s done.”

The High School Musical star met the Australia native back in June at her job, The Byron Bay General Store. The following month, they were spotted together for the first time, immediately sparking dating rumors.

“Things moved quickly, and Vanessa spends most nights at Zac’s house,” a source told Us Weekly about the pair back in September. “They are both very smitten with each other.”

A second insider went on to reveal that Valladares had “calmed [Efron] down a lot” following his days of partying hard: “Zac and Vanessa are really good for each other...Vanessa loves to be active. She and Zac have that in common.”

Even though Efron always keeps his love life fairly private, he has been in some high profile relationships throughout his career.

The actor previously dated his High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens from 2007 to 2010 and fashion designer Sami Miró from 2014 to 2016. He also had short-lived relationships with Lily Collins, Michelle Rodriguez, Alexandra Daddario, and Halston Sage.

It’s not unusual for a superstar like Zac Efron to make his way through several different relationships over the years, but as he gets older, he’s looking to change his ways. The actor told Cosmopolitan back in 2017 that he “didn’t think much about settling down” until he approached his 30s.