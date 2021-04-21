Chris Hemsworth credits wife Elsa Pataky for his style evolution

Whether it’s on a red carpet or in a caption on Instagram, Chris Hemsworth is always letting fans know just how much he loves his wife of more than a decade, Elsa Pataky. Now, he’s not only expressing his adoration for his partner, but admitting that much of his personal evolution in the fashion game is because of his other half.

In a recent interview with Telegraph UK, the Avengers: Endgame actor credits his wife for helping with his style transformation.

When asked how his style has evolved over the years, Hemsworth said, “My style has changed due to better influences around me, whether that‘s my wife or a stylist.”

“Looking back at my Home and Away days, so 17 years ago, there were a lot of boot-leg jeans,” he said when asked about previous crimes against fashion. “I remember actively seeking out flares not skinnies. It makes me laugh to think how convinced I was.”

As for other steps in his grooming routine, Pataky helps there, too. While Chris doesn’t have an elaborate skincare routine, he’s trying to be better about using products to combat aging and sun damage.

“I use Boss Bottled fragrance, then whatever moisturizer my wife has on the shelf,” he explains about his daily routine. “I need to remember to do it, because I‘m starting to see all the sun damage from surfing. And I do the sauna, then the freezer bath for a huge peak of endorphins.”

What’s next for Chris? He’s currently filming the third installment of the beloved Thor franchise--Thor: Love & Thunder--in his home country of Australia, something that’s important to the father of three.