DATING LIFE

Kim Kardashian is being courted by Hollywood actors, royals and billionaires

It was also reported that Kim is trying to keep an open mind, as she is ready for a fresh start, and wants her next relationship to happen organically.

Kim Kardashian is now the most eligible bachelorette amid her divorce with Kanye West, however the TV star and famous billionaire seems to be focused on other things right now.

The 40-year-old entrepreneur who was spotted over the weekend in Miami Beach, has been reportedly courted by A-listers from all over the world, including billionaires and even royals.

Celebrity Sightings In Miami - April 16, 2021©GettyImages

A close source to the popular Kardashian has revealed that many potential suitors have been trying to reach out to Kim, “through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with,” to set her up with Hollywood movie stars, “athletes, and billionaire CEOs.”

It was also reported that she is being flooded with many dating options, even on social media, as “people are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

Kim Kardashian on Instagram©Instagram

And although Kim has a lot of options right now, it has been stated that she is not looking to “jump into anything,” and wants to focus on law school and her four children, 7-year-old North, 3-year-old Chicago, 5-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Psalm.

Kim Kardashian on Instagram©Instagram

Kim now shares custody of her kids with Kanye, following his response to the divorce documents, and wants to be with someone in the future, who shares her same family values, “is supportive, fun, romantic, enjoys the simple things and is also hardworking.”

