Kim Kardashian is being courted by Hollywood actors, royals and billionaires

Kim Kardashian is now the most eligible bachelorette amid her divorce with Kanye West, however the TV star and famous billionaire seems to be focused on other things right now.

Loading the player...

The 40-year-old entrepreneur who was spotted over the weekend in Miami Beach, has been reportedly courted by A-listers from all over the world, including billionaires and even royals.

A close source to the popular Kardashian has revealed that many potential suitors have been trying to reach out to Kim, “through mutual friends and people that she’s worked with,” to set her up with Hollywood movie stars, “athletes, and billionaire CEOs.”

It was also reported that she is being flooded with many dating options, even on social media, as “people are also trying to reach out to her via DM.”

And although Kim has a lot of options right now, it has been stated that she is not looking to “jump into anything,” and wants to focus on law school and her four children, 7-year-old North, 3-year-old Chicago, 5-year-old Saint and 1-year-old Psalm.