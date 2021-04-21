Maluma and rumored girlfriend Susana Gomez were spotted out in Miami together

Over the weekend when all of the stars stepped out to attend Pharrell’s newly opened Goodtime Hotel in Miami, photos of Kim Kardashian and Maluma chatting immediately had fans wondering if the two are dating. A source told Page Six, “They are just friends and have lots of mutual friends in common. It’s nothing romantic.”

©@kimkardashian



Kim Kardashian and Maluma in Miami this past weekend.

While we believe that Maluma and Kardashian are not dating, something that does have us scratching our heads and wondering is if Maluma is back with his reported girlfriend Susana Gomez.

The two were spotted walking around Miami with the singer’s dog the other day shopping in stores. A few months ago, it was speculated that Maluma and Gomez were an item as the couple was photographed out together several times.

©GrosbyGroup



Maluma and Susana Gomez were seen out in Miami together this week.

It was never confirmed if the 27-year-old and Gomez are dating but the two have not only been spotted together, they’ve been spotted showing some PDA such as holding hands and locking lips since last August.