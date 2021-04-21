Chrissy Teigen opened up about her friendship with Meghan Markle

Chrissy Teigen has come forward and revealed how her friend Meghan Markle showed the model support after she and husband John Legend suffered a miscarriage last summer but didn’t tell the news to the public until September when she put up an emotional Instagram post.
Less than two months after Teigen told her family’s sad story, in a New York Times essay titled “The Losses We Share,” Markle spoke about the pain she experienced after having her miscarriage earlier last year.
Teigen appeared on Andy Cohen’s ‘Watch What Happens Live After Show’ Tuesday night and was asked by a fan about her and Markle’s friendship.
“She had written to me about baby Jack, and loss,” Teigen said. ”She is really wonderful, and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is.”
“That‘s why you look at everything and you’re like, ’My God, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’ when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are,” the cookbook author continued.
Teigen also revealed that she spoke to Markle after her and Prince Harry’s famous tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey that aired last month on CBS. “I think when I ended up watching it, it was like ‘Holy ** this is big,’” she said. “But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I’d already heard so much about it.”
Cohen asked Teigen if Markle said anything on their phone call in addition to what she revealed in her interview and the mom of two said, “No. I think she‘s been very honest [and] open. I think her truth has been her truth since the very beginning.”