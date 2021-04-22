You’ll never guess how Vanessa Hudgens met her MLB boyfriend Cole Tucker

If you’re looking for a hottie to spend your summer nights with you might want to check out some mediation groups. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight,Vanessa Hudgens revealed she met her MLB boyfriend Cole Tucker on aZoom meditation group. The 32 year old explained with a smile, “Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes.” She added, “Zoom, you’ve got to love it.” The lovestruck Hudgens explained, “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

The couple was first spotted together last November after a dinner date, and went Instagram official on Valentines Day. Rumors of the couples flames came almost a year after the actress’ split from her longtime boyfriend Austin Butler. The couple of nine years called it quits in January 2020.

The happily in love actress has added business woman to her resume and sat proudly with her new Cactus-based functional beverage, Caliwater displayed in front of her. The prickly pair based drink is launching later this month and Hudgens co-founded the product after she had a margarita made out of the fruit on a road trip three years ago.

“I was taking a road trip, and driving through New Mexico, and living on these prickly pear margaritas. I wasn‘t familiar with them. It was the only place I had seen them, and I was obsessed,” she recalled. ”I was like, ’What is this prickly pear?” The High School Musical star started doing more research on it with her best friend and recalled, “My best friend, Oliver Trevena, was trying to figure out a beverage to do. And I was like, ’Hey, I think this is it. I think this is our one. And we’ve just been putting our heads together as far as the branding goes, the cans, the imagery that you’re seeing, the taste, the whole thing. It’s very involved, but we’re both so proud of Caliwater.”