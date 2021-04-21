Is Lil Wayne married to Denise Bidot? Rapper tweets ‘today is the beginning of our forever’

Congratulations may be in order for Lil Wayne and his on-again-off-again girlfriend and HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse, Denise Bidot! On April 20th at approximately 4:01 pm ET the rapper tweeted that he was the “Happiest man alive” and today is “the beginning of our forever.” “Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!!” He tweeted. The “Lollipop” rapper had a more obvious clue at the end adding, “The Carters.”

Happiest man alive! Today is the beginning of our forever. Forever?? Forever, ever?? FOREVER EVER!!!!! The Carters. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) April 20, 2021



The news is relatively surprising since the couple seemingly broke up back in November. Lil Wayne, real name Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., and Bidot went Instagram official in June 2020 after he ended his engagement with Australian model La‘Tecia Thomas. Things were looking positive for the couple who shared photos on social media gushing over each other. But it all changed in November after the rapper endorsed Donald Trump for the 2021 presidential election. A few days after Lil Wayne shared a thumbs-up photo praising Trump, Bidot deleted her Instagram account, with internet sleuths noticing they had both stopped following each other prior, per TMZ. Bidot also made it clear to her fans that she would be voting for Joe Biden.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump@potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

The model later denied the reports on Twitter calling it, “absolutely false” before eventually deleting that profile too. As noted by TMZ, Wayne never scrubbed evidence of Bidot from his Instagram account and left all his cute dedication posts. As reported by HOLA! USA, they seemed to have made up in December. but nothing was for certain. The Puerto Rican model has yet to return to the social media platform but on Wednesday, April 14th Wayne made their relationship public again. The Cash Money legend took to his Instagram stories to share a video of Bidot drawing a heart in the sand and writing “Denise and Dwayne,” before looking at the camera and blowing him a kiss. Six days later, the couple might have actually tied the knot.



Considering 4/20 is a very special holiday for cannabis enthusiasts such as Lil Wayne, many on Twitter are suspecting that Lil Tunechi and his bae took advantage of the date for their wedding anniversary. Others think he’s just “hella happy” because of the date and some could care less and just want him to finally release his next album Carter VI.Check out some of the best reactions to the rapper‘s tweet: