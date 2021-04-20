2021 top 10 most affluent beauty influencers across TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube

Without social media, there wouldn’t be beauty influencers. Platforms like Youtube, Instagram, and the recent rise of TikTok have played a vital role in the success of these makeup artists, much of them turned into business owners.

Indeed none of them are showing any signs of slowing down, and along with their popularity, money is flowing like water in the river. But which are raking in the most cash from their social channels?

Top 10 richest beauty influencers of 2021

According to Cosmetify, Huda Kattan is revealed as the wealthiest beauty influencer overall, taking home nearly $119,089 for a post across her TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube, while James Charles is the most profitable on TikTok, earning $35,502 per video — however, his Youtube account has been temporarily demonetized after admitting sexual misconduct with minors.

The online beauty store has revisited its Beauty Influencer Rich List for 2021 to reveal how much the biggest names in cosmetics could be earning on these major social media platforms.

Huda Kattan - $165,402 total earnings

$3,000 per TikTok video

$3,887 per YouTube video

$158,515 per Instagram post

From quitting a job in finance and starting a beauty blog to now heading an empire worth over a billion dollars, she has almost 55 million followers on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

James Charles - $150,733 total earnings

©GettyImages GALLERY



$35,502 per TikTok video

$25,520 per YouTube video

$89,711 per Instagram post

Even though he has over 88 million followers on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, James Charles takes second place, dropping from last year’s top spot.