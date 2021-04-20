Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas gushed over their daughter Carys for her birthday

It’s hard to believe that Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas already have an 18-year-old daughter. The famous couple did not hold back when it came to wishing their grown up daughter, Carys, a happy birthday on social media.

On Tuesday, the 51-year-old took to Instagram to post an album of photos that showed Carys as a young baby and as the young woman that she is. The actress’ post was captioned, “Happy 18th Birthday Carys Zeta! You are everything, and everything is you. Thank you for the joy you bring me. At 5 am this morning, you texted me to thank me, for giving birth to you. That’s the kind of woman you are. Kind. Your wisdom out numbers your years. You beauty is deep and your heart is big enough to love and envelop the world, your sense of humor......very important.... is insurmountable. I could go on. Your Japanese needs some work, but that’s doable. I love you angel. Mama.”

The last photo in the post was a texting conversation between Catherine and Carys. The 18-year-old wrote, “Thank you for giving birth to me!” Her mother responded, “Oh, giving birth to you was my proudest moment! Wait….Oscar?....No….Definitely YOU!”