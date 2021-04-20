Gigi Hadid posts sweet springtime selfie with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid is letting fans see more and more of her daughter, Khai.

The 25-year-old shared some sweet photos from her Pennsylvania family farm on Instagram on Monday night, which featured a glimpse at her 6-month-old daughter.

In her slideshow, Hadid included a series of images showing off the pink, yellow, white, and purple flowers from across the property, also throwing in an adorable mother-daughter selfie--plus an image of Khai reaching out to touch some of the nature.

“Spring at the farm ! ☮️,” the mother wrote.

The next morning, Gigi posted some more pictures of her baby girl, who seemed to be having the time of her life lounging on a blanket while wearing a red Versace sweatsuit and black boots.

“Can’t believe my baby is 7 months this week 🥺👼🏼🍰🌸” she wrote under the pictures.

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik, welcomed their first child together back in September.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task,” Malik wrote on Twitter following her birth. “The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

And that’s the same feeling the whole family has about Khai. The supermodel’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, told PEOPLE last month that her granddaughter is a “great blessing” to their family.