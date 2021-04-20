Eva Mendes reacts to her parenting advice wreaking havoc on social media

Eva Mendes ended up sparking a much larger conversation by opening up about some of her personal thoughts when it comes to parenting.

The actress--who is the mother of two daughters: Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4 with Ryan Gosling--took to Instagram on Monday, April 19 to share her thoughts on spanking.

In the Instagram post, Mendes revealed that she’s always asked similar questions about trivial matters like her favorite red carpet dress—which is the Versace dress she wore to the 2010 Rome International Film Festival. But as a mother, there’s other issues she wants to discuss, even though she’s not often asked to provide things like her favorite parenting quote.

So, she decided to post the quote herself, which reads, “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.”

As with any post about parenting online, this sparked a lot of conversation in her comments section, with some followers agreeing, and others landing on the opposite end of the spectrum.

“I don’t know,” one social media user wrote under Eva’s post. “I was spanked and now I’m a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat.”

In response, the Last Night actress didn’t care that her follower. disagreed, simply appreciating the opportunity to discuss. “Thank you for your comment,” she wrote. “So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way.”

Eva went on to acknowledge that everyone approaches parenting differently, letting her followers know she isn’t judging those who take a different approach.