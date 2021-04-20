Karlie Kloss reveals the name of her baby boy!

Karlie Kloss has announced the beautiful name of her baby boy!

Loading the player...

The model and her husband Joshua Kushner recently welcomed their first child, and although they planned to keep the name under wraps, they were forced to announce it after Joshua’s alma mater congratulated the couple and included the baby’s name in a newsletter.

The 28-year-old model took to Instagram to share the sweetest photo of her baby, holding his little hand and wearing a gold “mama” ring from Alison Lou Jewelry, with the caption “Levi Joseph 3.11.21.“

The name seems to be in honor of Joshua’s grandfather, as he was also named Joseph.

Karlie’s fans and closest friends also commented on the post, congratulating the couple and sending their love.

Including Tyra Banks who wrote “hey mama,” Ashley Graham who commented “I can’t wait to meet you Levi!!,” Coco Rocha expressing her excitement “for this next chapter,” and Irina Shayk who commented with heart emojis.

The celebrity couple announced the baby news in October, with Karlie admitting she was “overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021.”