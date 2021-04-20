All about Selena Gomez’s spiritual tattoos

Selena Gomez just got a new tattoo!

The 28-year-old singer who is enjoying the success of her new Spanish album Revelación, visited the famous tattoo parlor Bang Bang in New York, and the owner and celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang is revealing all the details.

Selena’s newest ink is described as a small cross located right on her collarbone, and although the artist says it looks easy, as “It’s a couple straight lines,” he admits he was a little nervous.

The actress texted Bang Bang to tell him all about her new idea, as she already has about ten simple and minimalistic tattoos “hidden throughout her body,” with the help of the talented artist.

Including one located on her neck that reads “rare” and a back tattoo with a phrase in Arabic language.

Bang Bang also confessed that most of the tattoos he has done for Selena are spiritually related, as she went on to reveal her leg piece at the 2019 Music Awards, showing the black and white praying hands with a rosary around the wrists.

She also has matching arrow tattoos with her friend Julia Michaels, a number one tattoo in her ribcage with her friend Courtney Lopez, a small punctuation mark on her wrist, which means “your story isn’t over.”

A lowercase “g” in honor of her half-sister Gracie Teefey, and a special tattoo that commemorates her kidney transplant.