Vanessa Bryant decided not to renew Kobe Bryant’s Nike contract

Vanessa Bryant has been keeping her late husband Kobe Bryant’s legacy going, especially with brand partnerships. Yet, on Monday the 38-year-old announced on Instagram that the NBA player’s Nike contract expired and she’s not renewing it.

Bryant reposted an ESPN article on her Instagram stories telling the news and followed by that, she wrote on her stories why she decided not to renew the contract with Nike to her 14.6 million followers.

“Kobe‘s Nike contract expired on 4/13/21,” the slide began. “Kobe and Nike have made some of the most beautiful basketball shoes of all time, worn and adored by fans and athletes in all sports across the globe.”

©Vanessa Bryant



Vanessa Bryant’s statement regarding Kobe Bryant’s Nike contract ending.

“It seems fitting that more NBA players wear my husband’s product than any other signature shoe. My hope will always be to allow Kobe’s fans to get and wear his products,” Bryant said.

“I will continue to fight for that. Kobe’s products sell out in seconds. That says everything. I was hoping to forge a lifelong partnership with Nike that reflects my husband’s legacy. We will always do everything we can to honor Kobe and Gigi’s legacies. That will never change,” she wrote.