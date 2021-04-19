Scottie Pippen reveals his oldest son Antron has passed away at 33

The world is sending condolences to Scottie Pippen and the rest of the family as the father revealed Monday that his eldest son Antron Pippen has died. Antron was born in 1987 to Scottie and his first wife Karen McCollum and was just 33 years old. ﻿ The father of 8 shared the heartbreaking news on social media with a series of photos of his firstborn son and revealed Antron passed away on Sunday, April 18th. “I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron.” He wrote in the caption.

©Scottie Pippen



Scottie and Antron

The NBA legend went on to say he “truly believed” if Antron didn’t suffer from chronic asthma he would have made it to the NBA. Scottie wrote, “The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would‘ve made it to the NBA.”

©Scottie Pippen



Scottie and Antron

The proud father continued to praise Antron’s positivity and resilience writing, “He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became.” Scottie then asked fans to keep Antron’s mom, Karen, and his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers and concluded his statement with, “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”

©Scottie Pippen



Antron Pippen



Antron rarely used his Instagram account but the last picture he posted was in May 2019 with his mother. Scottie and McCollum got married in 1988 before their separation in 1990.