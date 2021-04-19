Chris Hemsworth opens up about his career and plans for the future

Chris Hemsworth is revealing his plans for the future! The 37-year-old star is open to audition for more groundbreaking roles, after reprising his iconic character Thor in seven movies.

It’s not a secret that the Australian actor is known worldwide for his role in the Marvel franchise, starting his journey in the cinematic universe in 2011 alongside Natalie Portman, and becoming a successful movie star.

And although Chris was catapulted into stardom thanks to the Norse god, he confessed that during the first years of his career, he was very anxious about auditioning for new projects.

Explaining that “some of that was detrimental,” but it forced him to work harder, making insightful research and constantly rehearsing to “have a strong opinion on the script.”

©Marvel Studios





However he now admits that he is “too comfortable” after playing the same character, and wants to dig deeper, exploring different movie genres and maybe even landing unexpected roles.

“I like that reminder: you could slip and fall here, get it together. I think it’s a great motivation, feeling that uncertainty, having that little bit of fear knocking at the door,” he shared.