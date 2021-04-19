Luis Miguel fashion style evolution: How the singer went from wearing metallic looks to his classic suits

Long before becoming “El Sol de México,” Luis Miguel dressed like a normal boy of his age. Straight-cut jeans, calves, and sweaters with drawings and prints were among the staple pieces on his closet. However, after debuting as a child, star Luis Miguel started sporting bold choices, including futuristic metallic looks.
By the age of 18, the Mexican singer was a complete heart-rob. To honor his hit song “Cuando calienta el sol,” Luis Miguel used to spend days enjoying Caribbean beaches and living a good life surrounded by luxury and on top of yachts.
Luis Miguel adopted the all-black-everything look, and it was common to see him wearing black pants and a black shirt.
In the 90s, the star made white shirts his go-to looks, leaving behind jeans and other casual pieces.
Inspired by Frank Sinatra and Julio Iglesias, the singer decided to have an elegant vibe onstage and chose Canali and Brioni suits that made him look impeccable in each presentation. However, he opted for a more relaxed look for the weekend, and white pants and Gucci knitted polo shirts became his preference.
There was a time were the Mexican singer started to look different. It is presumed that he had gained almost 45 pounds, and people started speculating if his hair was natural or a hairpiece.
After the comments, Luis Miguel reappeared with a slimmer figure, but his face started to look different. Media and fans began speculating that he had surgery on his face.
In 2019, the singer appeared in an excellent mood during his music tour. Luis Miguel started wearing Panama hats during his meet and greet and press presentations.
It is believed that months after turning 50, he decided to live a more relaxed rhythm of life and step away from those long tours known for consolidated his career as one of the best Latin entertainers.