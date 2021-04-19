Luis Miguel fashion style evolution: How the singer went from wearing metallic looks to his classic suits

Long before becoming “El Sol de México,” Luis Miguel dressed like a normal boy of his age. Straight-cut jeans, calves, and sweaters with drawings and prints were among the staple pieces on his closet. However, after debuting as a child, star Luis Miguel started sporting bold choices, including futuristic metallic looks.

Luis Miguel in 1983 performing on “Siempre en Domingo.”

By the age of 18, the Mexican singer was a complete heart-rob. To honor his hit song “Cuando calienta el sol,” Luis Miguel used to spend days enjoying Caribbean beaches and living a good life surrounded by luxury and on top of yachts.

Luis Miguel in 1987 for his album “Soy Como Quiero Ser”

Luis Miguel adopted the all-black-everything look, and it was common to see him wearing black pants and a black shirt.