Taylor Swift is safe after a man was arrested outside her apartment

Taylor Swift has been the target of a housebreaking attempt, following an encounter with a stalker, the police arrested 52-year-old Hanks Johnson as he tried to attempt entering the singer’s Tribeca apartment in New York.

The dangerous man was detained on Saturday night, following a 911 call, later described by law enforcement sources, stating that Johnson was trying to trespass by holding the front door open.

After being charged and arrested, the man claimed he already knew Taylor and had exchanged messages on Instagram with the artist, however when he tried to show proof, it appeared to be predictive text suggestions on his phone, instead of replies from her.

The Grammy Winner who is enjoying the success of her recent re-recorded album, purchased three apartments in the same 10-unit building on Franklin Street in 2018, with the addition of a townhouse next door.

Taylor took to social to reveal that her cat was also safe, after fans started asking questions about the incident.

Taylor Swift‘s Tribeca penthouse

Stating that “The truth is, Meredith just hates having her picture taken. She’s just a really private little cat. She likes her business kept to herself, she doesn’t like a camera shoved in her face, and who can blame her?“

Taylor is not the only celebrity who has been the victim of a disturbing stalker, as Olivia Wilde recently requested a restraining order against a man who was leaving disturbing notes in front of her house.