Travis Barker shared a steamy birthday post for girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian

Yesterday was Kourtney Kardashian’s 42nd birthday and according to social media, the Poosh founder was shown a lot of love, especially from her musician boyfriend Travis Barker.

On Sunday, the reality star posted to Instagram the romantic gesture Barker made for her which consisted of a massive floral arrangement that was on the ground, with some hanging from the air.

©Kourtney Kardashian



Kourtney Kardashian’s gift from boyfriend, Travis Barker.

On her Instagram story, Kardashian wrote alongside photos and videos of the arrangement, “Tulips and gardenias are my favorite flowers. My entire house smells yummy.”

While the stunning flower gift was sweet as is, the former Blink 182 member then went to his own Instagram page to share a very sweet and quite sexy post of him and his famous girlfriend. Alongside a photo of him holding Kardashian and sharing a steamy kiss, Barker wrote “I F****** LOVE YOU! 🖤 YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”