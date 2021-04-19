Mark and Donnie Wahlberg announce the passing of their mother Alma at age 78

Mark Wahlberg and his brother, Donnie Wahlberg, announced on Sunday that their mother, Alma Wahlberg, has died at the age of 78.

The Daddy’s Home actor shared the news by posting a photo of a smiling Alma on Sunday to let his fans know of her passing, writing, “My angel. Rest in peace.”

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

Later that same day, Donnie Wahlberg joined in on the tributes by sharing a montage of his mother’s many appearances on their long-running reality show, Wahlburgers. The sweet video is set to Regina Belle’s ”If I Could,” which is one of his mom’s favorite songs.

He continued to write a heartbreaking letter to his mother in the caption.

“I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman,” he wrote. “My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am.”

He continued, “I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true. She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue.”

“Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained,” he gushed of his mother. “She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.”

He also said his mother was “the epitome of the word grace,” going on to say, “It’s time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always. Forever — your Baby Donnie.”