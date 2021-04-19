Tom Brady and the Beckham family attend Inter Miami’s home opener against LA Galaxy

Tom Brady isn’t just one of the greatest football players of all time, he’s also a big fan of other sports, including soccer.

On Sunday, April 18, he went out for a day of fun in his new home state of Florida, checking out Inter Miami’s Drive Pink Stadium to enjoy the debut of the 2021 season against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Brady wasn’t the only celebrity in attendance, either, with David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, and their whole family showing up to enjoy the show--which shouldn’t come as a surprise, since the former soccer star is the current president and co-owner of Inter Miami. They were joined by their youngest son Cruz, 16, eldest child Brooklyn, 22, and his fiancée Nicola Peltz along with a few members of her billionaire family.

While there were some big moments of celebration throughout the game, in the end, Inter Miami lost 3-2 to its challenger, which also happens to be the team Beckham used to play for.

Along with the Beckham family’s close friend and NFL legend Tom Brady, Miami club mogul David Grutman and producing legend Pharrell Williams were also at the match. The pair just opened up their own hotel in Miami, The Goodtime Hotel, which also boasted its fair share of celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian, Maluma, and more.

During their debut season in 2020, Inter Miami finished 10th out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference. The team lost 3-0 against Nashville in the first round of the play-offs under former head coach Diego Alonso. Now, the team is coached by David’s former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville, who took the role back in January.

This match comes after it was reported that Inter Miami are expected to face sanctions after a Major League Soccer investigation found they “broke budget regulations” when they signed Blaise Matuidi last year.

MLS have determined that when the 34-year-old French World Cup winner joined from Juventus in August 2020, he should have been a designated player due to the size of his salary.

Instead, according to reports by the BBC, Inter Miami listed him as a Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) player and saved their three designated player slots for Gonzalo Higuain, Rodolfo Pizarro, and Matias Pellegrini.