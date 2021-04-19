Suri Cruise celebrated her 15th birthday in true Gen-Z fashion

Happy belated birthday Suri Cruise! The famous daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise turned 15-years-old yesterday and it seems like the teen celebrated in a fun way over the weekend.
Suri was spotted happily strolling around downtown Manhattan with her friends on Sunday. The birthday girl stayed on-trend with Gen-Z, TikTok fashion that consisted of a cropped dark leather jacket worn over a white tee paired with low-rise bootcut jeans and floral sneakers.
The famous daughter was seen being photographed by her friends, posing with a bouquet of flowers and later on eating ice cream. Suri was also joined by her actress mom who went for a casual look that consisted of a black rain jacket, dark sweats, and a pair of New Balance x Staud sneakers.
The ‘Dawson’s Creek’ actress took to Instagram to wish her daughter a very happy birthday. The post consisted of three rare black-and-white photos of her and her only daughter which was captioned, “Happy 15th Birthday Sweetheart! I love you!!!!!!!! ❤️💕😘. I can‘t believe you are already 15!”
The 42-year-old later posted another photo of Suri wearing a pink-and-white floral crown that was captioned, “Birthday vibes 💕💕.”
Although Katie remains private about her family and personal life, she is vocal about her close relationship with her daughter. She said in a past InStyle interview, “I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it,” Katie said. ”She came out very strong – she‘s always been a strong personality. She’ll pick an activity and work her butt off until she’s really good at it.”