Suri Cruise celebrated her 15th birthday in true Gen-Z fashion

Happy belated birthday Suri Cruise! The famous daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise turned 15-years-old yesterday and it seems like the teen celebrated in a fun way over the weekend.

©GrosbyGroup



Birthday girl, Suri Cruise celebrating in style.

Suri was spotted happily strolling around downtown Manhattan with her friends on Sunday. The birthday girl stayed on-trend with Gen-Z, TikTok fashion that consisted of a cropped dark leather jacket worn over a white tee paired with low-rise bootcut jeans and floral sneakers.

©GrosbyGroup



Katie Holmes spotted out for her daughter’s 15th birthday.

The famous daughter was seen being photographed by her friends, posing with a bouquet of flowers and later on eating ice cream. Suri was also joined by her actress mom who went for a casual look that consisted of a black rain jacket, dark sweats, and a pair of New Balance x Staud sneakers.