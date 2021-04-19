Jessica Biel said her two sons find each other hilarious

Actress Jessica Biel is virtually appearing on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ later today and she discussed several different topics with the famous host.

In a clip of Biel’s segment airing later, the new mama appeared on the screen saying she’s doing well and is “being a mom and doing my thing.” DeGeneres asked if the actress and her musician husband, Justin Timberlake have been getting any sleep since the new baby arrived and Biel responded saying it was getting better after they started sleep training with their newborn but once the teeth started coming in, no one is sleeping again.

DeGeneres also the 39-year-old if having two children is much harder than just having one and Biel said having two children is a “wild and crazy ride.” Biel said her two sons, Silas and Phineas, get along so well together because they find one another hilarious.

“Silas, he is the performer, he likes to makes the jokes and he wants the whole attention, he wants all the attention on him. Phin, only has eyes for him and everything Silas does is hilarious and then anything Phin does is hilarious so they just laugh at each other all day long. It’s so cute.” “You don’t need toys, they have each other, you don’t have to buy them stuff,” the host replied.