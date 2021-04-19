Lizzo sends Chris Evans drunken DM and his reply is perfect

Lizzo is feeling good as hell after an amazing interaction with Chris Evans. The 32-year-old powerhouse vocalist documented her exciting exchange with the real-life Captain America on TikTok over the weekend. It all started when she revealed that she drunkenly sent the 39-year-old Knives Out star a direct message on Instagram. “Don‘t drink and DM, kids.... for legal porpoises this is a joke,” she prefaced in the caption.

Scroll for his reply!

In the clip, Lizzo lip syncs to Tatayanna Mitchell’s trending sound which distresses over not being able to marry someone. She shares a screenshot of the message she slid into the Marvel star’s inbox after having some juice: “gust-of-wind, female basketball player and basketball emojis.” It seems the Grammy winner was shooting her shot.

The plot thickened a day later when Evans replied to his high-profile fan. Lucky for us all, our famous BFF Lizzo shared his response in a celebratory follow-up TikTok. “No shame in a drunk DM [blowing a kiss emoji] god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol [facepalm emoji],” the actor wrote back. Watch her full video below:

Chris seems to have been poking fun at himself after his NSFW photo leak back in September. Lizzo reveled in his reply, revealing that he also followed her back. It’s clear the talented duo are fans of each other’s work. Evans gave a dramatic reading of “Truth Hurts” for W Magazine, while Lizzo has previously shared that she’s a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Whether friendship or love is in the cards - their chemistry is defintely stanned.