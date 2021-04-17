J.Lo’s $1.8 million engagement ring: How other celebs handled the breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially called it quits on Thursday after trying to work it out for weeks. In a joint statement, they explained, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.” But the breakup has many people asking, what’s going to happen to the $1.8 million emerald cut engagement ring A-Rod gave her? Here’s what we know so far, and how other celebrities have handled the blingy situation.

According to TMZ, Lopez still has the ring. When an engagement is broken, each state has its own laws about what happens to the ring but most consider it a “conditional gift.” So if they call it off before walking down the aisle the expectation is to return it. Under California law, the “donor may recover the gift or such part of its value” in the event the couple terminates their relationship. Sources told TMZ there‘s been no discussion between the couple about the ring but noted it’s just one of the “massive amounts of jewelry” the former couple exchanged.

J.Lo with Ben Affleck’s engagement ring

When Lopez and Ben Affleck called off their engagement in 2004 she gave him back the stunning $1.2 million pink diamond ring he gifted her. After every celebrity couple calls off their engagement there are always questions about the ring. Here’s what some other celebrities did with their engagement ring after they called it quits:

ANNE HATHAWAY

Anne Hathaway didn’t have a chance to figure out what she wanted to do with the engagement ring her ex-fiancé Raffaello Follieri gave her because it was seized by the FBI. In 2008, Follieri was arrested and charged with fraud and the FBI should the collection at auction to benefit the people he scammed, per The Things.

MARIAH CAREY

Mariah Carey and James Packers called in quits in 2016 and had a $10 million 35-carat ring in the mix. She reportedly sold it for $2.1 million to a jeweler in L.A.

LADY GAGA

Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney ended their engagement in 2016 after dating for 5 years. Kinney gave her a $500,000 8-carat diamond engagement ring and she held onto it for a bit but eventually gave it back.

PARIS HILTON

When Paris Hilton almost married someone with the same name as her he gifted her a 4-carat yellow diamond engagement ring worth $4.7 million. Paris Latsis and Hilton called it off but she decided to keep the ring. She later sold the ring for charity and donated $2 million to organizations that helped the victims of Hurricane Katrina, per The Things.

KIM KARDASHIAN

When Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries divorced she eventually gave him back a 16.2 diamond engagement ring worth over $2 million. The NBA player put it up at the Christies auction and it sold for $749,000, per the Hollywood Reporter.

ANGELINA JOLIE AND BRAD PITT

Brangelina’s never-ending divorce that started in 2016 includes a battle over the $250,000 16-carat diamond engagement ring he gave her.