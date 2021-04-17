Hilary Duff shares her struggles as a mom after welcoming her baby girl

Hilary Duff opens up about her experiences as a mom, after welcoming little Mae James earlier last month.

The 33-year-old star of Younger was featured in the new episode of Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast, where she explained that she has struggled with breastfeeding, as it is painful and hard because she is “not a huge milk-producer.”

She also shared some of her previous experiences, confessing that it was easier with her first born Luca, adding that “all of the babies latch really great,” and it is a very emotional process for her.

This time around Hilary says that she has been breastfeeding Mae, and will continue to keep trying for the next couple of because.

“This is the first baby that I haven’t supplemented with yet, so I’ve just exclusively been breastfeeding her,” she shared.

The actress also confessed that another struggle she has involves her other two children, because breastfeeding takes up such a huge portion of her day, and she still needs to make time for 9-year-old Luca and 2-year-old Banks.

“It seems like every 20 minutes I’m feeding the baby, and I have to be sitting in one place, and Banks is still not quite old enough to understand, even though she has been amazing with the baby. It’s just hard.”

Hilary says that ultimately she feels very anxious because she doesn’t know if she will produce enough milk to continue breastfeeding Mae, “and then the spiral continues from there.“