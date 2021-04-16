Alex Rodriguez posted an Instagram story showing happier times of him and Jennifer Lopez

A duo that everyone believed to be a power couple are sadly going their separate ways. Yesterday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announced their breakup which left fans surprised and a bit confused. A month ago headlines everywhere claimed that the famous couple ended things but then a cryptic Instagram video posted by JLO and reps denying the rumors said otherwise.

In a statement to the TODAY show, the couple said they will remain friends. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In addition to the joint statement, the former MLB player did not waste any time going to his Instagram stories and posting a video showing multiple framed photos of Rodriguez and Lopez. One of the pictures shown in the video was a framed photo of the couple’s names in the sand taken the day of their engagement. In the background of the short video, a sappy Coldplay song played, and Rodriguez wrote nothing but the singer’s Instagram handle with a heart over it.

It’s hard to tell if this story was the former Yankees player coming to terms with his breakup or he was trying to announce their split before the statement went public.

The couple originally met back in 2005 at the time when the ‘Hustlers’ actress was still married to singer Marc Anthony. Rodriguez and Lopez did not start dating until years later in 2017 and two years after that they got engaged. The couple publicly spoke about their wedding plans that got put on hold due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.