Arnold Schwarzenegger invites Mike Tyson to his Los Angeles mansion

Arnold Schwarzenegger is showing off his unexpected friendship with Mike Tyson!

The former California Governor invited the boxing legend to his Los Angeles mansion, sharing clips and photos on his personal Instagram account, where the stars enjoyed the day playing games of chess and golf.

The two friends seemed to be having a great time, and they were joined by former UFC star Henry Cejudo, who filmed the encounter.

Arnold, who recently received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged her fans and followers to receive it, can be seen focused on his chess match with Tyson.

They both can be seen in Arnold’s balcony, with Mike who founded his cannabis company in 2016, smoking what looked like a joint and scoring on their game of mini golf.

Henry also shared some photos of their evening together, admitting his excitement on social media and captioning the post with a sweet message.

“It’s an honor to be invited to the man’s house who’s cut from the same cloth as me,” also describing Arnold as “The American Dream.”

About last night. Legends only 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/87n6aq9Rio — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 14, 2021

The retired mixed martial arts star also posted a photo posing in Arnold’s garden, and with the actor’s iconic 27in long Atlantean Sword from the legendary film Conan The Barbarian.