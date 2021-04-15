Kanye West wants to date a ‘creative person’ so ‘they can speak the same language’

Kanye West isn’t planning to spend the rest of his life crying about the love of his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The rapper, who soon would be a divorced man, wants to date “an artist and a creative person,” according to PageSix.

©GettyImages GALLERY





The source said that the 43-year-old star prefers to be with “an artist” so “they can speak the same language to each other.” However, based on West’s past declarations, he is the GOAT; therefore, it is expected that his next relationship will be up to what he thinks are his standards. “I am Michelangelo. I am Picasso,” he said.

“I am unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time,” he told GQ. “It’s not even a question at this point. It’s just a fact.”

PageSix’s source also said Kardashian focuses on “remaking her image as a devoted mother” and is looking to “eventually enter politics.”

“She’s not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move. She can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]. She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like,” the insider told the publication.

©GettyImages GALLERY





“We’re talking about someone who is already one of the most famous people in the world … she doesn’t need anyone to make her more famous,” another source said.

On Friday, Feb. 19, after months of private turmoil and six years of marriage, Kim Kardashian filed to end her marriage with Kanye West. “It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” an insider shared with E! News. ”They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”

Kardashian married West in May 2014, after two years of dating. The pair share four children, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.