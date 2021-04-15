Jennifer Aniston responds to baby rumors

Jennifer Aniston has responded to the adoption rumors that have been going around, after filming the highly-anticipated Friends reunion for HBO Max.

Loading the player...

The 52-year-old actress and her team are now dismissing the reports that suggested she was about to start an adoption process, with the Mexican orphanage Casa Hogar Sion.

It was reported that she was welcoming a baby girl in June, right after the adoption process was finished, however the story has been described as a “fabrication.”

The rumors first started after a source that was present on the set of the long-awaited reunion, overheard Jennifer announcing the news to her co-star, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

©Courtesy of NBC





The source also went on to say that “Jen felt the reunion was the perfect time to make her baby announcement to the whole gang.”

Adding that the Hollywood star wanted to “tell them her news so they could share and celebrate the milestone chapter in her life,” and they were all “overjoyed when she told them,” even giving her parenting advice.