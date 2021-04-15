Here’s a first look at Nicole Kidman in character as Lucille Ball

News broke a few months ago that Nicole Kidman was being considered for playing the role of Lucille Ball in a new biological film being directed by Aaron Sorkin titled, ‘Being the Ricardos.’ At the time, there was controversy because actress Debra Messing was vying for the same role and spoke openly on social media about wanting the part of playing the legendary comedian.

©GrosbyGroup



Nicole Kidman in character as Lucille Ball.

It seems that Kidman officially got the part as new photos emerged of the 53-year-old on set in Los Angeles channeling her inner ‘I love Lucy’ character. In the pictures, the ‘Bombshell’ actress is seen with wavy, light red hair styled in Ball’s famous hairstyle. Kidman was photographed wearing a long black coat over her character’s costume in between takes.

Sorkin spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his casting choice for the anticipated film. “I think that the people thought that we‘ve cast them as Lucy and Ricky Ricardo,“ said Sorkin. ”The film takes place during a production week of ‘I Love Lucy’ – a Monday table read to Friday audience taping, with a whole bunch of long flashbacks which are telling the story that got us here – and because there’s a table read, there’s rehearsals and then there’s tape night, we do see moments of them being Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.”

©GrosbyGroup



Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball on the set of ‘Being the Ricardos.’

“But mostly they are playing Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball. And they‘re going to be fantastic. These are two of the greatest actors ever,” the director continued in the interview.

Production must have just started on the film as Kidman also posted a photo to social media last week showing herself on set of the film. She captioned her photo, “Currently in production 🤫📵🎬 #BeingTheRicardos.”