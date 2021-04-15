Sophie Turner is excited about embracing fashion after pregnancy

Sophie Turner is loving life as a mom, but she’s also happy to return to return to her pre-mom life as a fashionista, sharing clothes with her husband, Joe Jonas, and dressing for herself.

In a new interview with Vogue, the Game of Thrones actress admitted that Joe is more likely to dress up than she is--but still, they both share an interest in fashion and sharing clothes, which makes doing laundry a more difficult task.

“The hardest thing in my life is organizing the washing, because I have no idea whose is whose,” Sophie joked to the mag. “We buy and wear the exact same things. We’re always swapping clothes, especially vintage tees.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Turner chats about her personal style, revealing that she’s ready to get dressed up again after quarantine and after being pregnant for the first time.

“I’m excited about embracing fashion again; I’ve been dressing up for myself,” she said before emphasizing the fact that she’s not into the current low-rise jeans trend.

“It’s actually really annoying though, because just as I’ve had a baby, everyone all of a sudden wants to wear low-rise jeans. It’s kind of offensive!“ she joked. “Because I’m a mom, I’m desperate to be cool now. So I’m trying to go with baggy tops and baggy jeans.”

But that doesn’t mean she’s only wearing jeans in the future: “I’m definitely excited to be putting my heels on, and doing my hair and makeup.”