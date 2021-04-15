Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot might have gotten back together - again

It’s tough to keep up with Hollywood break ups and make ups. One day a couple could be dating while the next they’re broken up or the other extreme - engaged. Rapper Lil Wayne and model Denise Bidot seem to have reunited again, despite recently calling it quits.

The ‘How to Love’ rapper and the 34-year-old model have broken up several times over the course of their relationship and it seems like they are on good terms right now.

On Wednesday, Wayne shared an Instagram story of the model kneeling in the sand on a beach using her finger to write “Denise” with a small heart “loves Dwyane” in the sand. Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. is the rapper‘s real name. An unknown song is heard being played in the Instagram story which hopefully is the teaser of a new track by the rapper.