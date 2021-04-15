Lil Wayne and Denise Bidot might have gotten back together - again

It’s tough to keep up with Hollywood break ups and make ups. One day a couple could be dating while the next they’re broken up or the other extreme - engaged. Rapper Lil Wayne and model Denise Bidot seem to have reunited again, despite recently calling it quits.
The ‘How to Love’ rapper and the 34-year-old model have broken up several times over the course of their relationship and it seems like they are on good terms right now.
On Wednesday, Wayne shared an Instagram story of the model kneeling in the sand on a beach using her finger to write “Denise” with a small heart “loves Dwyane” in the sand. Dwayne Michael Carter, Jr. is the rapper‘s real name. An unknown song is heard being played in the Instagram story which hopefully is the teaser of a new track by the rapper.
One of the couple’s more recent splits took place back in January and both Wayne and Bidot have remained quiet on their social media accounts not indicating any reconciliation until this week. Fans speculated that the famous couple broke up earlier this year due to a message Bidot posted to her Instagram that read, “Pretty disappointing when you defend someone throughout everything and they turn out being just as sh*tty as everyone said they were.”
The 34-year-old model didn’t mention the rapper’s name but people read between the lines. According to Hollywood Life, at the time the couple also unfollowed one another on Instagram.
Is Denise Bidot back together with Lil Wayne?
Whatever took place several months ago, the couple seem to now be happier than ever.