This is the statement that confirms the end of JLo and A-Rod

After many rumors, and some statements from one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off the engagement. Conclusion: “They are better off as friends.” The couple has officially confirmed it’s over.

This morning, the celebrity couple announced on The Today Show that they are calling off their engagement. In the statement the couple said,

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”

“We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

JLo and A-Rod began their relationship around 2017 and quickly became an “IT” couple, two years later the couple was engaged in 2019. Recently, the couple’s split took over the media world and fans were question J.Lo’s relationship status, but they jointly released a statement that “all the reports were inaccurate.” In addition, they show signs to continue working on the relationship, “We are working through some things.” It was also clarified that their troubles have nothing to do with a third party, despite speculation. It seems J-Rod is still fighting to stay together.